Uptrennd (1UP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $69,262.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $520,465.00 and approximately $69,262.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Uptrennd token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Altilly.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018617 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00244714 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000697 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,149,706 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.