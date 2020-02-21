Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Buys 41,155 Shares

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 41,155 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $302,489.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,918.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ULBI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 3,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,226. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ultralife Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,087,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 57.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 244,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ultralife by 439.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 136,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ultralife by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ultralife by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 142,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

