Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Buys 41,155 Shares

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 41,155 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $302,489.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,918.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ ULBI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 3,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,226. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ultralife Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.92.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
