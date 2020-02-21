Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.40-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.21 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.92.

UCTT stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,608.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

