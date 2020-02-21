UBS Group Raises American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target to $116.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $102.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.89. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $79.91 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

