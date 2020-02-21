UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up to $13.15

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $13.15. UBS Group shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 5,805,748 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 347,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,705,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in UBS Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,869,000 after buying an additional 3,359,337 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,673,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $310,748,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,045,000 after buying an additional 3,221,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,329,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,728,000 after buying an additional 168,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

