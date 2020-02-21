Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.08

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. Sidoti dropped their target price on Trueblue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Trueblue alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $642.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 1,319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 182,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 818.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 328.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trueblue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.