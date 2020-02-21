Trias (TRY) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. Trias has a market capitalization of $859,151.00 and $2.50 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trias alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.46 or 0.03035202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00232874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00146720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.