Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Trex worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after acquiring an additional 205,842 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 512,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,556,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,874,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 35,663 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

TREX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.58. 6,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,643. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $107.57.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

