TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $681-$685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $677.52 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.14-3.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.70.

NYSE TRU traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $98.46. 139,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.50.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

