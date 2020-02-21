TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter.

TCON stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 93,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,912. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCON shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

