Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Toll Brothers worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.16. 20,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,395. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

