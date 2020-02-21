Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Apple makes up 1.2% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $317.07. 4,334,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,362,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,401.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

