The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) Stock Price Down 9.7%

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV) fell 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), 12,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 204% from the average session volume of 4,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.62 ($1.03).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $812,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17.

The Income & Growth VCT Company Profile (LON:IGV)

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with an attractive return by maximizing the stream of tax-free dividend distributions from the income and capital gains generated by a diverse and carefully selected portfolio of investments.

