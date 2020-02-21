Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0502 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $750.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,706.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.54 or 0.03956540 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00766720 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018620 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000134 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.