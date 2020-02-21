TENA Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. TENA has a market capitalization of $150,047.00 and approximately $6,300.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENA has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TENA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.48 or 0.02991104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00232468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00146546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.