Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

TDS traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. 15,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

