TEAM (TokenStars) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,717.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $152,128.00 and approximately $6,717.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

