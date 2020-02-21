Swiss National Bank Purchases 9,400 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Brixmor Property Group worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,639,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,908 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after acquiring an additional 659,885 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,946,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 531,079 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 250.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 321,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 229,707 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 234.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 267,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $440,175. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,904. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

