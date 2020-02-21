Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,100 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of National Instruments worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in National Instruments by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 872.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $157,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $203,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NATI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. 7,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.87.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

In other news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,289 shares of company stock worth $412,081. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

