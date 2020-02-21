Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of GAP worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in GAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in GAP by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in GAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. 1,189,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPS. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on GAP to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

