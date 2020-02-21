Swiss National Bank Buys 1,800 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of MKS Instruments worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.47. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

