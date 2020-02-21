Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,100 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Berry Global Group worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

BERY stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 818,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

