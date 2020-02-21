Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,100 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Curtiss-Wright worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CW. UBS Group raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $144.47. 2,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.58 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.96 and a 1-year high of $149.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.