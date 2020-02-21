SwftCoin (SWFTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.26 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00049346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00491688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.00 or 0.06642222 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00069399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027352 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005156 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010273 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.