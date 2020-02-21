S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.33

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.46. S&W Seed shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 4,928 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.60 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 20.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.