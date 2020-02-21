SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.80. 4,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,092. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $183.04 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In other news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $232,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 1,063 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.93, for a total transaction of $257,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,534.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

