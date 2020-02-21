Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SRYB opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a market cap of $59.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.26. Surrey Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $15.50.
Surrey Bancorp Company Profile
