Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRYB opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a market cap of $59.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.26. Surrey Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Surrey Bancorp Company Profile

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

