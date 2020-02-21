Sure Ventures (LON:SURE) Trading Down 1.8%

Sure Ventures PLC (LON:SURE)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.42), 3,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.45).

The firm has a market cap of $4.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.37.

Sure Ventures Company Profile (LON:SURE)

Sure Ventures Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage technology companies. It focuses on software centric businesses in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the Internet of things (IoT), and financial technologies (Fintech). Sure Ventures Plc was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

