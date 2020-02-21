Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMSF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of AMSF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,009. Amerisafe has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

