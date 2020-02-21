Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,662. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHO. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

