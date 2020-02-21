Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Announces Earnings Results

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:SRES traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.12 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 9,597,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.12. Sunrise Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Australia, the United States, and Ireland. The company explores for diamond, barite, gold, diatomite, copper, silver, and other base metal and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

