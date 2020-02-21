Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Shares Down 1.7%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)’s share price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.62, approximately 636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

