StrongHands (SHND) Trading 16.5% Lower This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. StrongHands has a market cap of $464,418.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,709,188,292 coins and its circulating supply is 16,295,993,938 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, CoinExchange, Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

