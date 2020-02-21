State Street Corp Purchases 547,469 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,475,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,469 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Infosys worth $170,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Infosys by 44.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Infosys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 111.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.40. 178,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,933,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

