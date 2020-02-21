State Street Corp Purchases 126,872 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,872 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.49% of ONE Gas worth $172,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ONE Gas by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,282. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average of $92.20. ONE Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $79.22 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 56.98%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

