State Street Corp Has $197.51 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.32% of Pool worth $197,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 15,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

POOL traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $230.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,038. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.10 and its 200 day moving average is $207.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.