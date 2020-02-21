State Street Corp Buys 147,963 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,748,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,963 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.15% of GAP worth $207,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of GAP by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of GAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPS. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of GAP to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

GAP stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 144,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

