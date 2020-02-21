State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State Street Corp lifted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,588 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.73% of IPG Photonics worth $210,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,253. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average of $136.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.82.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

