State Street Corp Boosts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.46% of Acuity Brands worth $189,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.00. 9,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.39. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

