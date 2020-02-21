State Street Corp Acquires 350,463 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.14% of Coty worth $182,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $50,595,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Coty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 552,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coty by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra increased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 69,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,524. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Also, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

