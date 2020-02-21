State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,200 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRNT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at $164,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 170,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 24.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $1.99 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $71.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

