State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,193 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 89,807 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 1.75% of Ballantyne Strong worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $3.08 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 9,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $30,856.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 127,023 shares of company stock valued at $405,665.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

