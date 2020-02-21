State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 920 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in iRobot were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,663 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in iRobot by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on iRobot in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.99.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.