State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in SJW Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SJW Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $69,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $199,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. SJW Group has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

