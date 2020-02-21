State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,830 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Rent-A-Center worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 109.43%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

