State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 432 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,978,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,887,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 100,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 80,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $125.08 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of $61.10 and a 52 week high of $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

