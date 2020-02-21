State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of ABG opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.35.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

