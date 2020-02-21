State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 5,950 Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ArQule were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ArQule by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ArQule by 4.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ArQule by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ArQule in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ArQule by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of ArQule stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ArQule, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

