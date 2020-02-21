Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Star Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 17,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Star Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)

Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base metal properties in Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. The company focuses on developing its flagship property, the Longstreet Property, which covers a total area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

