SRG Global (ASX:SRG) Shares Down 2.7%

SRG Global Ltd (ASX:SRG)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.36 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.26), 147,778 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $160.49 million and a PE ratio of 15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.38 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.42.

About SRG Global (ASX:SRG)

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led construction, maintenance, and mining services in Australia. It offers design engineering, post-tensioning, form reo pour, structure packages, scaffold and access solutions, facade design and construction, and rope access services for building projects; and bridge construction, dam strengthening, silo and tank construction, ground and slope stabilization, slipform construction, windfarm foundations, stay cable systems, ground anchoring, and heavy lifting and shifting services.

